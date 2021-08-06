Back 4 Blood Open Beta Comparison Video Confirms Resolution on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and More

A new Back 4 Blood comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the current-gen consoles and PC versions of the game,

The new video, which is based on the open beta that is currently available in early access for all those who pre-ordered the game, has been shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, who also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game run at 2160p resolution in Act 1, although dynamic resolution could be used in other areas. Additionally, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions do seem to run pretty similarly, with the only major differences being with the PC version, which has higher default FOV and more.

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Impressions – Being a Ridden Ain’t Half Bad

- The resolution has been checked throughout Act 1. PS5 and Series X run at 2160p and Series S at 1296p. I do not rule out that they may have dynamic resolutions, in other areas.

- The Back 4 Blood PC runs using an RTX 3080 with Nvidia DLSS.

- Xbox versions have some gamma and contrast mismatches that can be corrected in game settings or on your own TV.

- On PC we have a wider FOV by default with respect to the console version. On consoles we cannot change this setting.

- All versions run at 60FPS.

- Charging times practically the same in all versions.

- PC has an advantage over the console versions in settings such as anisotropic filtering and ambient occlusion, but in general they all keep a very similar level.

Back 4 Blood launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on October 12th. Learn more about the game by checking out my preview based on the open beta.