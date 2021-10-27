Back 4 Blood Has Had Over 6 Million Players Since Launch

Back 4 Blood is off to a great start, having attracted millions of players since its release earlier this month on PC and consoles.

Today, it has been confirmed that the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series has had over 6 million players since its release on October 12th. The fact that the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass definitely helped it reach this many players in such a short amount of time.

Thanks for all your hard work, Cleaners! With this many Cleaners on our side, we'll stop the Ridden in no time. #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/quA8A4hWNo — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) October 26, 2021

Back 4 Blood may feature the same themes as Left 4 Dead, but the new co-op shooter doesn't try to be another entry in the series, coming with some unique features that set it apart from the classic series, as I highlighted in my review.

Back 4 Blood isn't Left 4 Dead, and it doesn't even try to be it, doing away with the classics' straightforward campaign in favor of a more modern experience that rewards progression and offers plenty of replayability. The excellent map and mission design, the huge variety of builds made possible by the card system, and satisfying gameplay make the game by Turtle Rock Studios the one to get for those who have a team of friends ready to take on hordes of undead, but those who are looking to play the game solo would do better to look elsewhere, as Back 4 Blood doesn't offer much for those not too keen on teamwork.

Back 4 Blood is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.