Back 4 Blood December Update to Introduce Offline Campaign With Progression, Ultrawide Improvements and More

Back 4 Blood will be getting a massive new update later this month that will introduce new features to the game, balance changes and more.

The December update will finally introduce an offline campaign with full progression, a new card type, Burn Cards, some new regular Cards, Ultrawide improvements, and more.

NEW FEATURES Offline Campaign with Progression

New Supply Lines – Roving Merchants Time-limited track added that provides new unlocks to spend Supply Points on

New Card Type – Burn Cards New card type added that is available through the Roving Merchants Supply Lines This card type can be played in each Saferoom to gain temporary effects like instant healing, currency boosts, increasing resistances, and more

Holiday Seasonal Event Holiday decorations added to Fort Hope and the Firing Range Unlockable seasonal character skins, weapon skins, emblems, and sprays added

New (non-Burn) Cards Belt Clip – Increase Quickslot Inventory by 1 Utility Belt -Increase Quickslot Inventory by 2. -10% Damage Dealt Tool Belts – Increase Team Quickslot Inventory by 1

Ridden Practice Area added to Fort Hope Option added to play as a Ridden while in Fort Hope to practice fighting and exploring Mutation abilities

Bots that accompany the player in Solo Campaign are randomized

Ultrawide improvements

Stat tracking now enabled in Training

Notable bug fix: Fixed an exploit that allowed players to duplicate offensive utility items

Notable bug fix: Fixed an exploit that allowed players to select duplicates instead of one card

The Back 4 Blood December update will also bring plenty of changes for the Campaign, including some PC controls improvements, both general and difficulty-specific balance changes, and some Swarm PVP updates. The full update notes can be found on the game's official website.

Back 4 Blood is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Learn more about the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series by reading my review.