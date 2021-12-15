Back 4 Blood December Update to Introduce Offline Campaign With Progression, Ultrawide Improvements and More
Back 4 Blood will be getting a massive new update later this month that will introduce new features to the game, balance changes and more.
The December update will finally introduce an offline campaign with full progression, a new card type, Burn Cards, some new regular Cards, Ultrawide improvements, and more.
NEW FEATURES
- Offline Campaign with Progression
- New Supply Lines – Roving Merchants
- Time-limited track added that provides new unlocks to spend Supply Points on
- New Card Type – Burn Cards
- New card type added that is available through the Roving Merchants Supply Lines
- This card type can be played in each Saferoom to gain temporary effects like instant healing, currency boosts, increasing resistances, and more
- Holiday Seasonal Event
- Holiday decorations added to Fort Hope and the Firing Range
- Unlockable seasonal character skins, weapon skins, emblems, and sprays added
- New (non-Burn) Cards
- Belt Clip – Increase Quickslot Inventory by 1
- Utility Belt -Increase Quickslot Inventory by 2. -10% Damage Dealt
- Tool Belts – Increase Team Quickslot Inventory by 1
- Ridden Practice Area added to Fort Hope
- Option added to play as a Ridden while in Fort Hope to practice fighting and exploring Mutation abilities
- Bots that accompany the player in Solo Campaign are randomized
- Ultrawide improvements
- Stat tracking now enabled in Training
- Notable bug fix: Fixed an exploit that allowed players to duplicate offensive utility items
- Notable bug fix: Fixed an exploit that allowed players to select duplicates instead of one card
The Back 4 Blood December update will also bring plenty of changes for the Campaign, including some PC controls improvements, both general and difficulty-specific balance changes, and some Swarm PVP updates. The full update notes can be found on the game's official website.
Back 4 Blood is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Learn more about the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series by reading my review.
Back 4 Blood isn't Left 4 Dead, and it doesn't even try to be it, doing away with the classics' straightforward campaign in favor of a more modern experience that rewards progression and offers plenty of replayability. The excellent map and mission design, the huge variety of builds made possible by the card system, and satisfying gameplay make the game by Turtle Rock Studios the one to get for those who have a team of friends ready to take on hordes of undead, but those who are looking to play the game solo would do better to look elsewhere, as Back 4 Blood doesn't offer much for those not too keen on teamwork.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 29.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter