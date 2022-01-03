PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall Receives New Japanese Trailer Focusing on Combat

Babylon’s Fall, PlatinumGames’ upcoming action-RPG has received a brand-new Japanese trailer.

The new Japanese trailer focuses on the game’s combat, and truth be told, it’s quite action-packed. You can check it out down below for yourself:

Published by Square Enix, Babylon’s Fall allows players to join a group of warriors bonded with special equipment called Gideon Coffins in an odyssey to overcome the titanic Tower of Babylon.

Wield unique weapons in each hand and use the power of the Gideon Coffin, allowing for combinations of up to four weapons at once and endless strategic variation to combat. The unique game visuals are achieved using a newly developed "brushwork style" to create a unique fantasy setting with a medieval oil painting aesthetic. Play in co-op online multiplayer for up to 4 players.

Babylon’s Fall is slated for a release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 3. The title was officially announced for PS4 and PC back in 2018 and was first scheduled for a release in 2019. we had some hands-on time with the game's closed beta last month. Here's what our very own Francesco De Meo had to say about it: