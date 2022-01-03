PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall Receives New Japanese Trailer Focusing on Combat
Babylon’s Fall, PlatinumGames’ upcoming action-RPG has received a brand-new Japanese trailer.
The new Japanese trailer focuses on the game’s combat, and truth be told, it’s quite action-packed. You can check it out down below for yourself:
Published by Square Enix, Babylon’s Fall allows players to join a group of warriors bonded with special equipment called Gideon Coffins in an odyssey to overcome the titanic Tower of Babylon.
Wield unique weapons in each hand and use the power of the Gideon Coffin, allowing for combinations of up to four weapons at once and endless strategic variation to combat.
The unique game visuals are achieved using a newly developed "brushwork style" to create a unique fantasy setting with a medieval oil painting aesthetic. Play in co-op online multiplayer for up to 4 players.
Babylon’s Fall is slated for a release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 3. The title was officially announced for PS4 and PC back in 2018 and was first scheduled for a release in 2019. we had some hands-on time with the game's closed beta last month. Here's what our very own Francesco De Meo had to say about it:
Even though pretty much everything in Babylon's Fall needs a lot of work, one issue is clearly above all the others. Babylon's Fall current experience features nothing that incentives teamwork, outside of the ridiculously high hit points values of enemies that make battles go on for way too long. There are no unique abilities that require more players to activate, there are no areas that can only be explored by helping one another, and there is no way to support another player in combat, outside of ganging up on the same enemy. During my time with the closed beta, I played plenty of times solo, and I really couldn't tell the difference. Add in limited communication features, and one can only wonder why Platinum Games is developing a co-op-focused game.
As things currently stand, Babylon's Fall does have some potential, but there is a lot of work to be done for the game to truly become fun. As a massive Platinum Games fan, I was a little disappointed in what I experienced during the closed beta. Hopefully, the studio can turn things around before the game officially launches.
