Babylon’s Fall Demo Coming to PS Later This Month, to PC Next Month

This morning, Square Enix and PlatinumGames hosted the third official broadcast on YouTube, revealing that a demo for Babylon's Fall will be released later this month on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

To be precise, it'll be available for download starting February 25th, which also marks the beginning of the first season of live service, called Eternal Tower. This season will run until May 31st and it's coupled with a Battle Pass, too. As with most Battle Passes, there will be a free track and a Premium track, which normally costs 1,000 Garaz (the in-game currency) but will be free for this first season. A PC demo will be released on Steam as well, albeit a month later, towards the end of March.

Pre-purchasing the $100 Digital Deluxe Edition grants three-day early access to players, in addition to the Gideon Attire Pack, the Zu Attire Pack, the Legatus Cape, the Winged Cape, and the Acanthus Frontlet Accessory.

Babylon's Fall didn't exactly impress Francesco during the Closed Beta, as outlined in his hands-on preview.

Even though pretty much everything in Babylon's Fall needs a lot of work, one issue is clearly above all the others. Babylon's Fall current experience features nothing that incentives teamwork, outside of the ridiculously high hit points values of enemies that make battles go on for way too long. There are no unique abilities that require more players to activate, there are no areas that can only be explored by helping one another, and there is no way to support another player in combat, outside of ganging up on the same enemy. During my time with the closed beta, I played plenty of times solo, and I really couldn't tell the difference. Add in limited communication features, and one can only wonder why Platinum Games is developing a co-op-focused game. As things currently stand, Babylon's Fall does have some potential, but there is a lot of work to be done for the game to truly become fun. As a massive Platinum Games fan, I was a little disappointed in what I experienced during the closed beta. Hopefully, the studio can turn things around before the game officially launches.

Babylon's Fall is set to launch on March 3rd for PC, PS4, and PS5.