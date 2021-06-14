Avowed Will Be Showcased Soon, Says Obsidian; Jeff Grubb: It’s Out 2023 Alongside Fable, Perfect Dark and Hellblade 2

Obsidian showcased a new update coming soon to Grounded as well as the announcement of The Outer Worlds 2 at E3 2021, though Pillars of Eternity fans might have been disappointed at the absence of Avowed, the first-person RPG set in the world of Eora announced about a year ago.

The developers were quick to reassure them, though, in a brief statement shared on the Xbox Wire blog. Apparently, the game will be showcased 'soon'.

Avowed is in a “Great Shape” and Will be “Shown This Year”, Possibly At E3 – Rumor

For those who are wondering about Avowed, the team is hard at work making something we’re sure fans of our games and the Pillars of Eternity universe are going to love. While we are not showing anything right now, we are looking forward to showing off what we have been working on soon.

As to when you might be expecting to play it, VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb believes the current goal is to release Avowed in 2023 alongside a slew of other major Xbox Game Studios titles, including Playground's Fable, The Initiative's Perfect Dark, Ninja Theory's Hellblade 2, Avalanche's newly announced co-op smuggler game Contraband, and even the next games by inXile, Compulsion, and The Coalition. Even Rare's Everwild might make it, though it could also slip into the following year since its creative director departed from the company not too long ago.

If that were true, it'd be one hell of a stacked lineup. We were honestly hoping to play Hellblade 2 in 2022, though, given that it was first announced in late 2019. After all, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice launched in August 2017, which means 2023 would be six years later.

Compulsion Games would also enjoy five years following the release of We Happy Few, while inXile would demonstrate an incredibly fast development pipeline if it managed to launch just three years after the release of Wasteland 3.

We're a bit more skeptical about Perfect Dark making it for 2023, though, since the studio behind it is brand new and might experience some bumps along the way.