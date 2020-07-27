First Alleged Avowed Leak Mentions Release Frame, Full Open Word, Focus on Next-gen AI Systems, Lighting, Mod Support and More

The very first Avowed leak might include details on its scope, weather system, mod support, release frame and more.

The next-gen first-person RPG was announced during last week’s Xbox Series X showcase, but aside from the game’s announcement trailer, Obsidian Entertainment and Microsoft didn’t reveal much details about the Skyrim-like title. Luckily, ResetEra user ‘Spronger’ has shared additional details about the upcoming title, which are being supported by reputable Xbox insider ‘Klobrille’.

According to the new details, set in The Living Lands region of Eora, Avowed will be a fully open world title. Compared to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Obsidian’s game will be much more dense and more contrasted than Bethesda’s title. Being a next-gen title, Obsidian is said to be focusing on world-reactivity, lighting, and next-gen physics and AI-systems.

Like Skyrim, Avowed will reportedly feature a weather system with a big focus on fog. The system in Avowed, however, will be real-time.

Modders will be happy to learn that Obsidian’s title will offer mod support and an advanced character creation tool, with the mods being full useable on Xbox Series X as well.

A specific release date hasn’t been provided yet, but according to these new details, Avowed is currently in full production and is targeting a late 2022/early 2023 release on Xbox Series X and PC.

We’ve included the full list of details, as supplied by ‘Spronger’, down below: