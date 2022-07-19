Menu
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp May Have Been Delayed to 2023

Francesco De Meo
Jul 19, 2022
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, the remake of the two turn-based strategy games released on GameBoy Advance by Intelligent Systems, has been delayed multiple times, and it seems like fans will have to wait until 2023 to be able to play the game.

As reported by Twitter user Zalman, Danish retailer Coolshop, who correctly revealed the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition release date before an official announcement had been made, recently changed the game's release date to February 24th, 2023. While the exact date is weird, as it would be exactly one year after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, it now seems more likely that the game will slip into 2023, also considering how packed the Nintendo release schedule is for the coming months.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Latest Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC Port Version Supports Framerates Up to 250FPS and Adds N64 Mode; Compatible With Wii U & Mac

The invasion of Ukraine is why Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has been delayed for the second time, as confirmed by Nintendo in a statement shared earlier this year:

"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date."

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches on Nintendo Switch on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. You can find an overview of the game below.

Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!

Fight alongside capable Commanding Officers

Defend your land with the help of Andy, Max, Sami, and other Commanding Officers, each with their own specialties and CO Powers. Andy can repair units, while Sami can boost the abilities of troops. Your opponents can use CO abilities of their own too! Throughout both campaigns, the COs you meet play a critical role both on the battlefield and in the story.

