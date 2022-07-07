Skull and Bones Shows Off Plundering, Crafting, Co-op, and PvP, November Release Confirmed

Skull and Bones has been through a long, rocky development cycle, suffering multiple delays and rumors of chaos behind the scenes, but today Ubisoft took aim at salvaging the operation, finally showing off the game in action and providing a 2022 release date.

As rumors and leaks have indicated, Skull and Bones is a survival-crafting game set in an open-world recreation of the Indian Ocean in the Golden Age of Piracy. Players start as a shipwrecked nobody, who will ultimately rise through the pirate ranks, gaining Infamy and crafting ever-better ships, weapons, and other gear. The world of Skull of Bones will be dotted with pirate dens and outposts, and the game can be played solo, co-op, or on PvP servers, if you’re feeling brave. You can check out a new cinematic trailer for Skull and Bones, below.

And here’s a meaty look at Skull and Bones gameplay.

Looking fairly promising! Need to know more? Here are Skull and Bones’ key features:

Outcast to Infamous Pirate Captain - At the end of the 17th century, tales of a legendary heist attracted young outcasts from all over the world. In search of fortune men and women headed far from home. Armed with only their instincts to survive, they risked it all for a chance to attain immeasurable riches.

- At the end of the 17th century, tales of a legendary heist attracted young outcasts from all over the world. In search of fortune men and women headed far from home. Armed with only their instincts to survive, they risked it all for a chance to attain immeasurable riches. Grow Your Infamy - As you complete contracts from vendors, local factions, and kingpins in the world, you’ll gain access to more resources and opportunities on your journey to becoming an infamous pirate.

- As you complete contracts from vendors, local factions, and kingpins in the world, you’ll gain access to more resources and opportunities on your journey to becoming an infamous pirate. Brutal Naval Combat - Engage in thrilling naval battles as you risk it all for the biggest prize. Equip powerful weapons and armors to outgun other ships, attack settlements, and rain terror on enemy forts.

- Engage in thrilling naval battles as you risk it all for the biggest prize. Equip powerful weapons and armors to outgun other ships, attack settlements, and rain terror on enemy forts. Your World, Your Rules - Immerse yourself in the perilous paradise of Skull and Bones as you live and breathe the ultimate pirate fantasy, either alone or with others. Choose how you want to play, either PvE only or PvEvP.

- Immerse yourself in the perilous paradise of Skull and Bones as you live and breathe the ultimate pirate fantasy, either alone or with others. Choose how you want to play, either PvE only or PvEvP. With or Against Others - Sail the Indian Ocean solo or in groups of up to three. Rule the seas with your friends and or with other pirates you encounter.

It seems like Ubisoft is aiming to make Skull and Bones another one of their big live-service titles, as they’re also promising years of free post-launch content for the game. Pre-orders for Skull and Bones are open now. Ubisoft is offering a Premium Edition, which will include some extra cosmetics and exclusive missions for $90.

Skull and Bones launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on November 8.