Menu
Company

Skull and Bones Shows Off Plundering, Crafting, Co-op, and PvP, November Release Confirmed

Nathan Birch
Jul 7, 2022
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones has been through a long, rocky development cycle, suffering multiple delays and rumors of chaos behind the scenes, but today Ubisoft took aim at salvaging the operation, finally showing off the game in action and providing a 2022 release date.

As rumors and leaks have indicated, Skull and Bones is a survival-crafting game set in an open-world recreation of the Indian Ocean in the Golden Age of Piracy. Players start as a shipwrecked nobody, who will ultimately rise through the pirate ranks, gaining Infamy and crafting ever-better ships, weapons, and other gear. The world of Skull of Bones will be dotted with pirate dens and outposts, and the game can be played solo, co-op, or on PvP servers, if you’re feeling brave. You can check out a new cinematic trailer for Skull and Bones, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
The Division Resurgence is a F2P Mobile Take on Ubisoft’s Open-World Shooter Series

And here’s a meaty look at Skull and Bones gameplay.

Looking fairly promising! Need to know more? Here are Skull and Bones’ key features:

  • Outcast to Infamous Pirate Captain - At the end of the 17th century, tales of a legendary heist attracted young outcasts from all over the world. In search of fortune men and women headed far from home. Armed with only their instincts to survive, they risked it all for a chance to attain immeasurable riches.
  • Grow Your Infamy - As you complete contracts from vendors, local factions, and kingpins in the world, you’ll gain access to more resources and opportunities on your journey to becoming an infamous pirate.
  • Brutal Naval Combat - Engage in thrilling naval battles as you risk it all for the biggest prize. Equip powerful weapons and armors to outgun other ships, attack settlements, and rain terror on enemy forts.
  • Your World, Your Rules - Immerse yourself in the perilous paradise of Skull and Bones as you live and breathe the ultimate pirate fantasy, either alone or with others. Choose how you want to play, either PvE only or PvEvP.
  • With or Against Others - Sail the Indian Ocean solo or in groups of up to three. Rule the seas with your friends and or with other pirates you encounter.

It seems like Ubisoft is aiming to make Skull and Bones another one of their big live-service titles, as they’re also promising years of free post-launch content for the game. Pre-orders for Skull and Bones are open now. Ubisoft is offering a Premium Edition, which will include some extra cosmetics and exclusive missions for $90.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Skull and Bones Gets Gameplay Showcase This Week, Full Ubisoft Forward Coming in September

Skull and Bones launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on November 8.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 500

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order