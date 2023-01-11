Open-World Avatar Unreal Engine 5 Imagining Shows The Possibilities of Ubisoft’s Upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

A new open-world Avatar Unreal Engine 5 concept video has been released, showing the possibilities of Ubisoft’s upcoming Avatar title.

Ubisoft Massive, the studio behind The Division series, is currently actively working on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and while we have yet to see actual gameplay of the open-world action-adventure, expectations are pretty high, especially among Avatar fans. Although not an official video by any means, YouTuber and artist ‘TeaserPlay’ has now released an open-world Avatar imagining within Epic’s new game engine using the latest Unreal Engine features, including Lumen, Nanite, and ray tracing.

It’s a pretty interesting fan concept video that could provide an indication of what’s possible for Frontiers of Pandora. Of course, it should be noted that Frontiers of Pandora won’t be using Unreal Engine 5 – instead, the game is being built using Ubisoft’s proprietary Snowdrop engine.

“The flexibility of Snowdrop is crucial for the development of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as it has allowed us to create efficient tools and technology for realizing the world of Pandora”, Nikolay Stefanov, Technical Director at Massive Entertainment said earlier.

“As the engine is built in a modular way, it's easy to swap out and improve entire systems. This non-monolithic design allows us to push the limits on the quality and performance of animation, audio, engine, and graphics.”

You can check out the Avatar Unreal Engine 5 fan concept video down below, and judge for yourself:

Announced back in 2017, the game was officially unveiled during Ubisoft’s 2021 E3 press conference. The game was first slated for a release last year but was later delayed into FY23. This means that, at the latest, the title will be released on March 31, 2024.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.