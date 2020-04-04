ASUS has announced the ROG Strix XG27WQ HDR Gaming Monitor, and this monitor has some fantastic features like a native 165 Hz refresh rate, a WQHD resolution, and support for FreeSync Premium Pro. These features make this monitor perfect for a gamer, especially competitive gamers. This is due to not only the 165 Hz refresh rate but also because of a curved display. Sadly, ASUS has not revealed any pricing regarding this fantastic monitor.

The newly announced ROG Strix XG27WQ HDR Gaming Monitor features a native 165 Hz refresh rate as well as DisplayHDR 400 certification

The ROG Strix XG27WQ HDR Gaming Monitor features a 2560 x 1440 or WQHD resolution with a fast 165 Hz refresh rate which is perfect for competitive gameplay. Alongside these features, this monitor uses ASUS-exclusive Extreme Low Motion Blur Technology. This technology allows this monitor to have a 1 ms MPRT response time, and this eliminates any motion blur that may happen during high action motions in games or movies. This monitor also features a 1500R curvature to the display, and this curvature allows for a much more immersive experience when compared to standard flat monitors.

The display also has features AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro Technology. This technology allows for a combination of smooth gaming at peak performance and fantastic dynamic range visuals while maintaining very low latency. This technology stops any stuttering or screen tearing that may occur while either playing games or viewing HDR content.

This monitor also features support for Display HDR 400, and this monitor has multiple HDR modes. These modes include ASUS Cinema HDR and ASUS Gaming HDR; these modes have been calibrated to ensure the best visuals depending on the type of content that is being played.





For connectivity, this monitor features two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2, and One USB 3.0 port. This monitor has a USB hub that features 2 USB ports, which is perfect for connecting your keyboard and mouse directly through this monitor. The stand for the monitor allows for height, swivel, and tilt adjustments.

For lighting, this monitor features an RGB ring located on the back of the monitor, the bottom of this stand projects the ROG logo on the table. These lighting effects can be synchronized with other ASUS Aura-enabled components and PC peripherals.