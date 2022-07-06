Gigabyte S55U Is A Massive 54.6″ Gaming Monitor With A 4K 120Hz Panel, HDMI 2.1 & Enough Screen Real-Estate To Make It Perfect For Your Living Room

Gigabyte has unveiled its brand new S55U gaming monitor which features a massive 54.6" panel and supports the latest display technologies. One would question Gigabyte why they still refer to this beast of a display as a "Gaming Monitor" when it fits all the categories of a gaming and home entertainment TV.

Gigabyte's S55U Is More of a High-End TV and Less of a Gaming Monitor, Features 4K 120 Hz & 54.6" Panel

The Gigabyte S55U is a massive 54.6" gaming monitor (as the company refers to it as). To be very honest, I can't find any practical use for such a display as your primary gaming monitor since the distance you'll be sitting on your desk makes it very uncomfortable and unappealing but for a high-end living room gaming and entertainment setup, the S55U makes perfect sense. Too bad the folks over at Gigabyte's marketing team didn't advertise the product as such.

Despite that, the Gigabyte S55U is outfitted with a 54.6" panel which features a 4K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate that is said to be esports-grade, a response time of 2ms GTG, and it also comes with HDMI 2.1 The total outputs include two HDMI 2.1 (48G, eARC), two HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB 2.0, 1x Earphone Jack, an Ethernet Port, Wireless 802.11ac capabilities and Bluetooth. Given its size, the whole chassis is large and thick and comes embedded with dual 10W speakers with Dobly Atomos/DTS HD support.

GIGABYTE, the world's leading gaming hardware brand, announced the launch of the GIGABYTE S55U gaming monitor, the newest addition to GIGABYTE'S 4K monitor family. The S55U opens up a new segment of gaming monitors with its massive 54.6-inch UHD quantum dot display. Besides delivering incredible picture sharpness and clarity, the S55U steps up the game with the esports-grade 120 Hz refresh rate, 2 ms GTG response time, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity that promises an immersive, silky-smooth gaming 4K experience on a big screen. The S55U is also android-powered with built-in apps such as YouTube, Netflix, and Chromecast for streaming, making it ideal for home entertainment as well. GIGABYTE has been at the forefront of delivering best-in-class 4K gaming monitors since it introduced its first-ever 4K display last year. The entire family boast the industry-leading HDMI 2.1 support and exclusive tactical gaming features, which set a new standard for 4K gaming displays. GIGABYTE 4K gaming monitors have also been well received by media and communities worldwide. The FV43U was named the king of 43-inch gaming monitors by the world-renowned media Tom's Hardware for its class-leading color and contrast. The 47.53-inch FO48U featuring an OLED panel won the iF Design Award honor in 2022 for its unmatched aesthetics and display performance. Last but not least, the GIGABYTE M series was highly praised by the monitor-focused tech media Rtings as the best 4K gaming monitors they have reviewed. GIGABYTE now delivers a wide variety of 4K gaming monitors ranging from 28 to 54.6 inches for gamers to choose from. The newest S55U offers a brand new dimension for those looking for a completely immersive viewing experience on a large gaming monitor for both gaming and home entertainment. via Gigabyte

As for the panel itself, the Gigabyte S55U rocks a VA panel with a viewing area of 1209.6 x 680.4mm and up to 1500 cd/m2 brightness. It has a peak power consumption of 83W and idles at 0.5W in the power saving and 0.3W in the power-off mode. Being a chunky unit, it weighs a total of 25.3kg.

Now back to why this monitor suits the home entertainment segment more is because it also comes with Android TV support. Once again, the emphasis is on TV and not a Gaming Monitor. Gigabyte's S55U can become a great unit for the living room for multi-tasking between movies & gaming. The company hasn't shared any information regarding price or launch but we will try to get them soon.