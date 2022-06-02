AOC Launches AGON PRO AG274QS: 27″ IPS Gaming Monitor With 300 Hz & QHD Resolution, Priced at £929.99

AOC has unveiled its latest gaming monitor aimed at eSports, the AGON PRO AG274QS with a 27" IPS panel sporting a QHD resolution & 300 Hz refresh rate.

Perfect FPS gaming monitor with QHD and 300 Hz: AOC AGON PRO AG274QS

Press Release: AGON by AOC – one of the world’s leading gaming monitor and IT accessories brands – adds the 27” (68.58 cm) AGON PRO AG274QS, a high-speed, 300 Hz gaming monitor to its AGON PRO portfolio. Equipped with a Fast IPS panel supporting DisplayHDR 600, 1 ms GtG response time, and QHD resolution, it hits home with esports players and enthusiasts, especially fans of FPS, battle royale, and similar fast-paced titles.

AOC Unveils AGON PRO AG274QZM Gaming Display: 27″ QHD Panel, 240Hz Refresh Rate, HDR1000 For £999.99

Sharp and fast

AGON PRO’s current models with Full HD, the 25” AG254FG (360 Hz) or the 27” AG274FZ (260 Hz) demonstrate beautifully how exceptional speed can be combined with high-quality IPS panels and award-winning gamer-focussed designs. Now, with the 27” AG274QS, AGON by AOC brings sharper QHD resolution (2560x1440 pixels) up to breath-taking 300 Hz – one of the first QHD displays with such a high refresh rate on the market today.

By having more than twice the refresh rate of common 144 Hz gaming monitors, the AG274QS displays more frames each second, rendering the action with more fluidity and accuracy. Especially in FPS games where milliseconds matter, the quicker the user can see an opponent peeking around a corner, or the faster they can track opponents’ erratic movements in time, the swifter they can react and get the upper hand in the competition.

The 3-sides frameless 27“ Fast IPS panel of the AG274QS features a QHD resolution (2560x1440) and 300 Hz refresh rate – dream specs for today’s gamer. Thanks to the 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT response times, fast-paced action appears smooth and with virtually no ghosting on the monitor. And since the Adaptive-Sync technology and AMD FreeSync Premium support are on board, tearing and stuttering are eliminated by using a variable refresh rate.



















To accompany gamers not only in fast-paced games but also in photorealistic, immersive single-player experiences, the AG274QS comes with the DisplayHDR 600 certification. The display can push up to 600 nits peak brightness to display bright, eye-catching explosions, or crimson landscapes with jaw-dropping sunlight and harsh shadows at the same time.

AOC AGON PRO PD32M Gaming Monitor Unveiled: A Premium Porsche Design With 32″ 4K, 144 Hz Mini-LED Panel, HDR1400 Compliant, $1799 US Price

The red dot design awarded AG274QS monitor follows the AGON PRO’s proven formula: almost non-existent bezels on three sides for potential multi-monitor setups, a logo projector to remind onlookers of the AGON PRO saga, and customizable and synchronizable RGB effects (Light FX) with other AOC gear thanks to the all-encompassing G-Menu software. Adding to the customization, the AG274QS features a sturdy metal stand with a wide range of height, tilt, swivel adjustments, and pivot orientation.

With 4x USB 3.2 ports, the monitor can act as a dock to connect additional peripherals such as a gaming keyboard, mouse, USB headset, etc. With 2x 5W speakers with DTS sound, the AG274QS packs a punch. An integrated headset holder on the monitor further helps to declutter gamers’ battle stations. The included puck-shaped QuickSwitch controller makes adjusting the OSD settings a breeze, while it can also be controlled via the joystick or the G-Menu software.

AGON PRO AG274QS will be available from June 2022 at an MSRP of £929.99.