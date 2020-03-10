ASUS ROG Phone III Launch to Happen in Q3 2020; Specs Could Include Qualcomm’s Upcoming Snapdragon 865 Plus

To counter the increased competition from by the gaming handset market, ASUS is expected to present a ROG Phone III launch representing the very best of Android smartphone internals. The expected unveiling timeline is Q3 2020, and just like its predecessor, the ROG Phone II, we’ll probably see overkill in terms of hardware.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Launch Itself to Take Place During Q3 2020

While we expect the ROG Phone III launch to be accompanied by the uniquest of handset designs, it’s the specifications part that a lot of you will be interested in. While DigiTimes reports that the ROG Phone III specs will include a Snapdragon 865, it’s not difficult to imagine a Snapdragon 865 Plus being used in its place. After all, the upgraded SoC’s launch timeline is Q3 2020, which is around the same time as the ROG Phone III unveiling.

AMD’s Flagship Ryzen 9 4900H 8 Core Mobility CPU Spotted In ASUS TUF Gaming Notebook

Qualcomm could execute a soft Snapdragon 865 Plus launch, after which it could provide a list of upcoming phone models that will be powered by the powerful chipset. One of them could be the ROG Phone III. While we don’t expect to see a huge difference between the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus, manufacturers will no doubt use it in future premium handsets to deliver as much of a performance gain for users as possible.

This can mean that the difference between the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus will be the same as the Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 855, but we’re confident a lot of potential buyers will want to see a more powerful silicon announced during the official ROG Phone III launch. Other highlights of the gaming smartphone can include a large OLED screen with either a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate. Considering that the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 5G will reportedly feature a 144Hz display, we expect ASUS to go down this road too.

Other additions can include gobs of UFS 3.0 storage, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Keep in mind that the fully-decked out version of the ROG Phone II shipped with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, so it’s not difficult to imagine the upcoming ROG Phone III featuring as much memory as a gaming notebook.

Are you excited for the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone III launch? Let us know down in the comments on what you’d like to see the most from it.

Source: DigiTimes

Products mentioned in this post ASUS ROG Phone

ROG Phone

USD 1199.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.