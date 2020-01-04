Asus ROG Phone 2 Available at a Discount, Featuring Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB of RAM, 120Hz Display, More

If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone to something more powerful, then you have come to the right place. Today, we have the mighty Asus ROG Phone 2 on discount. The smartphone is powerful, features a great design and comes with a higher refresh rate. If you're up for it, simply follow the link below and order your share as soon as you can.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Available at $528.99 for a Limited Time

Take note that the discount is available for a very limited time. What this means is that it will revert back to its original model soon, so you should order it as soon as you can ahead of its expiration. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the device and what high-end features can you expect from it.

Let's start off with the design. The Asus ROG Phone 2 features aggressive design language which is good because it is oriented towards gamers or anyone looking for a smartphone with high-end performance. The copper accents at the back also contribute to cooling the smartphone in times of long gaming sessions.

The 6.59-inch display is great for media consumption and games. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate which provides fluid user experience and a faster response time. Apart from this, the color accuracy is great thanks to a higher resolution panel.

As for what's powering the ROG Phone 2 is a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. The device can handle any game or app you throw at it like a charm and you can simply rest assured that the performance is top-notch.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is available at a 26 percent off for a limited time, which makes the price come down to just $528.99.

The ROG Phone 2 is a great device and a must-have if you're looking for something more powerful. Also, you might also want to check out our discount on the Amazfit GTR Lite.

Are you looking to take advantage of the discount? Let us know in the comments.