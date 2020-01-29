Asus ROG Phone 2 Available at Massive Discount – Features Snapdragon 855 Plus, 120Hz Display, More

If you're looking to buy the perfect smartphone for yourself, you have come to the right place. Today, we have the Asus ROG Phone 2 on a discount that features powerful specifications and a stunning display and design. If you're looking to get it for yourself, follow the link provided to avail the discount.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Available at Just $529.99 - Get it Right Now!

In terms of design, the ROG Phone 2 features a stunning and aggressive look. The copper color accents give it a great look along with the glowing ROG logo. The 120Hz 6.59-inch display is stunning and best for games that support it. It's bright and crisp and easily visible in sunlight.

As for what's powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 Plus coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. Asus ROG Phone 2 also features a 6000mAh battery so you can relax and enjoy your long gaming sessions. It also comes with a dedicated cooling mechanism, so the device maintains a temperature that's best suited for the hardware.

Also, we would like to point out again that the discount on the Asus ROG Phone 2 is available for a limited time only.

