Bluetooth 5.0 Powered Wireless Earbuds Under $30 – Includes Haylou GT1, QCY T2C, Redmi AirDots, More

If you're looking for a good pair of wireless earbuds to handle your needs, then we have the best options for you. Our list for today features options from Xiaomi, QCY and many more. All of the products on our list feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology for enhanced audio quality and better connectivity, so be sure to choose the one that best fits your needs. Furthermore, the Wireless Earbuds are available under $30.

Get These Bluetooth 5.0 Powered Wireless Earbuds Under $30 - List Includes Haylou GT1, QCY T2C, More

Take note that the products are available on a discount and will revert back to its original model soon. So make the purchase as soon as you can. Now, let's get down to the list.

Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex With eSIM Support, 5ATM Waterproof, Sleep Monitor, More Available at Discount

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots is one of the best options on our list of wireless earbuds under $30. It features Bluetooth 5.0 and lightweight design. The sound quality is surprisingly well and being the owner of one, I would totally recommend it to anyone looking for a compact design. It is available at $24.99. Head over to this link to get it.

W10 V6

W10 V6 is a pretty neat option on our list of wireless earbuds under $30. It packs a bigger battery and the stereo quality is great for media consumption and music streaming. It is available at $27.99 for a limited time. Head over to this link to get it.

Flash Sale Brings 47mm Amazfit GTR Down to $139.99 – Features AMOLED Display, 5ATM Waterproof, More

i16 Max Sports

Main Features:

● Feature the tapping function that can summons Siri, comparable to the impact experience of the Air port, size 1:1

● Headphone battery comes with a protection board, no need to worry about battery loss

● Powerful Bluetooth 5.0, connecting distance is farther, lower power consumption

● HiFi subwoofer, open a new auditory feast, the sound quality is comparable to the original

●Automatically switch on and off automatically, eliminated the cumbersome need to manually pair traditional headphones

The list of features is diverse with the i16 Max Sports. It is available at $26.30 as part of our list of wireless earbuds under $30. Head over to this link to get it.

Haylou GT1

Main Features:

●Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless earphones will give you stable transmission, fast speed transmitting, and low power consumption.

●800mAh Charging Battery

The earbuds have 26 hours of battery life with charging dock to secure music with you. And 800mAh large battery capacity built-in the charging dock, providing you enough battery when you go out for a long journey.

●Battery Display

The charging case has a built-in battery display function. The case will display the real battery capacity of the earbuds through the indicator light.

Haylou GT1 is one of the best options on our list of wireless earbuds under $30. It comes with a stealthy look and amazing sound quality. It is available at $25.99. Head over to this link to get it.

QCY T2C

Main Features

●Bluetooth V5.0 technology, the transmission speed is twice higher. The anti-interference performance is enhanced and the connection is more stable, avoid sound delays

●CVC 6.0 noise reduction technology high sensitivity silicone mic, improve the recognition of the speech, make sure you can talk without any effort even in noisy environments

●Ergonomically designed, the earbuds exactly fit the contours of the ears

● Exclusive take-out-to use design, there is always one step less, safe time and free hands

QCY T2C is one of my personal favorite options on our list of wireless earbuds under $30. It is the best value for money and the sound quality is great as well. It is available at $23.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of discount on wireless earbuds under $30. Choose the option that best fits your needs and make a decision as soon as you can before the prices revert back to its original model. Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex.

Which one are you looking to get? Share your views with us in the comments.