ASUS Introduces the ROG Swift PG32UQ Gaming Monitor

The ROG Swift PG32UQ gaming monitor features a 32-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 1 ms response time, and a 4K resolution. This 4K resolution would be perfect with the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, with HDR support. The PG32UQ monitor offers support for ASUS Variable Overdrive technology. This monitor should be available towards the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The ROG Swift PG32UQ monitor features a 32-inch screen size, and this larger screen size is paired with a larger resolution. This monitor features a 4K resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate, using an IPS panel. This monitor is compliant with DisplayHDR 600 and features support for 160% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

This monitor features support for the Display Stream Compression technology, a compression standard for transporting ultra-high-definition video streams across a single interface to ensure full per-pixel color reproduction. This screen features extra-thin bezels around three edges to make this monitor perfect for a multi-monitor setup.

The back of the monitor features a fantastic design with RGB lighting, and The design features a black color scheme for a majority of the back of the monitor with the stand. The back features a design inspired by cybernetic, and the ROG logo can be easily controlled and customized.

This monitor features two HDMI 2.1 ports, which can support the 4K resolution and a maximum refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. These ports are perfect for the latest gaming consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This monitor features support for plug-and-play support for gaming-friendly features like automatic low latency mode.

The ROG Swift PG32UQ monitor offers support for the ASUS Variable Overdrive technology. This technology reduces the amount of time it takes for a pixel to change from one color to another on the standard LCD panel. This monitor offers five levels of Variable Overdrive control allowing users to fine-tune the refresh rate range.

ASUS has stated that the ROG Swift PG32UQ monitor is expected to be available towards the end of the first quarter of 2021.