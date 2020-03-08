Acer Releases 24.5-Inch and 27-Inch 240 Hz Predator Monitors

Acer Japan has released the company's first Predator displays that make use of the Fast IPS panels, and these panels feature a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, this panel also features all the advantages that the IPS technology like vibrant colors and wide viewing angles. The new 24.5-inch and 27-inch Acer Predator 240 Hz LCDs also support VESA's Adaptive-Sync technology, and these monitors also feature a Display HDR400 certification.

Acer Japan has released a 24.5-inch and 27-inch Predator monitors that make use of the Fast IPS panels, a 240 Hz refresh rate as well as VESA's Adaptive-Sync.

The 24.5-inch monitor is called XB253QGXmiiprzx, and the 27-inch monitor is called XB273GXbmiiprzx, these monitors are similar to those other Fast IPS-based LCDs available today. These monitors feature a 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 400 nits peak luminance, a 1 ms response time. This response time can be reduced even further, all the way to 0.1 ms - 0.5 ms with these monitor's overdrive function, this function depends on the model. The 240 Hz refresh rate also features VESA's Adaptive-Sync technology as well as NVIDIA's G-Sync comparable certification as well.

AOC has Announced the AGON AG273QZ Monitor With 240Hz, QHD Panel

These monitors feature a "zero frame design" that eliminated the frame around the LCD panel. This makes these monitors perfect for a multi-monitor setup. For connectivity, these monitors feature not only a DisplayPort 1.2a connector but also two HDMI 2.0b inputs, and a quad-port USB 3.0 hub. These monitors also feature stereo speakers and a headphone output for the creators that might have higher-end headphones.

Acer's Predator line of monitors is primarily aimed at esports professionals and hardcore gamers; the displays come equipped with aggressively looking stands that can not only adjust the height but also tilt and swivel as an added bonus these LCDs can work in portrait mode.

Right now, Acer Japan has introduced the company's first 240 Hz Fast IPS Predator-branded displays with a plan to start selling them as early as this week. The 24.5-inch Predator XB253QGXbmiiprzx is expected to be released at ¥46,000, which would be roughly around $430 in the States. The larger 27-inch Predator XB273GXbmiiprzx is projected to be priced at ¥55,000, which would make the MSRP in the USA roughly $500.