Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia Due This Fall on PC and Consoles

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 7, 2022
Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia

Today, French publisher Microids announced Beat‘em up / Action-adventure game Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia, due to launch later this year on PC and consoles.

The game, developed by OSome Studio (the same that made the remasters), is set to add co-op for up to four players on the same screen. It is unclear whether online co-op is also supported.

The year is 50 BC. Gaul is entirely occupied by the Romans. Well, not entirely! One small village of indomitable Gauls still holds out against the invaders… Meanwhile, in Hibernia (today known as Ireland) Keratine, chief Whiskitonix’s daughter, is calling Asterix and Obelix to the rescue as they need help to overcome the Roman invasion and bring back her father’s beloved golden ram. For this mission, you’ll control your favorite heroes and use your fists and any surrounding objects to make your way while throwing Romans in the air! Our two Gauls will also be able to count on their trusty druid Getafix, who’s been working on a new magic potion recipe for extra power!

About Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia

Wake up the Gaul in you thanks to this brand-new top-down explosive adventure of your favorite Gauls. Get ready for non-stop action, mind-bending puzzle solving, exploration, and items to collect in this one-of-a-kind adventure as good as a boar stew!

Your journey through Hibernia will span across six chapters, each of them filled with Romans and collectibles. Be creative! The more combo styles and diverse items you use during the fight, the bigger the surprises! Sure, a hit with that barrel sounds nice, but why not try a tree stump as well?

Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia is expected in Fall 2022 for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the debut trailer below.

