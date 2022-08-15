Menu
Company

XIII Remake Overhaul Trailer Shows Smoother 60fps Action, Visual Style is Still Lacking

Nathan Birch
Aug 15, 2022
XIII Remake

The remake of the cult FPS XIII was a bit of a mess when it launched back in 2020, offering up poor performance, wonky AI, and a lack of visual style. Surprisingly, rather than just sheepishly moving on, publisher Microids has committed to a full revamp of the remake under new developer Tower Five (original dev PlayMagic have apparently been given their walking papers).

Microids and Tower Magic are promising improved AI, a refined art style, reworked HUD, 60fps on next-gen consoles, online multiplayer, and more. So, have they delivered? Well, you can start to judge for yourself, as some new gameplay of the remake of the remake has been released. Check it out, below.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia Due This Fall on PC and Consoles

Well, the gameplay definitely looks more competent, and the 60fps is a welcome addition, but the thing that really set the originally XIII apart – it’s super-stylized comic book art style – is still largely MIA. Sure, this new version has added some stronger outlines to things for more of a cell-shaded look, but it’s a far cry from the stylish original game. Microids’ CEO had the following to say about the original botched remake of XIII and their plans to improve it earlier this summer…

“We are fully aware and terribly sorry that the initial launch of XIII Remake on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game did not reach players’ expected quality standards. A bit more than a year ago we took the decision to hire the studio Tower Five to finish the development of the game. Tower Five worked with us in the past, notably on the great port of Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders on Nintendo Switch.

We really wanted to take the time to fix the game and offer owners of XIII Remake a free update paying the best possible tribute to the original game we all love. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will of course benefit from all the work done to improve the game as well as the multiplayer mode, which will mark the end of the game’s development. We can’t wait for players to put their hands on this improved version of the game and (re)discover the classic adventures of Agent XIII.”

The XIII Remake is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and can be played via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The free update to the game, along with the Nintendo Switch version, arrives on September 13.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order