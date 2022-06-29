XIII Remake Is Getting a Huge Overhaul on September 13th

French publisher Microids announced today that the highly underwhelming XIII Remake will receive a huge and free overhaul on September 13th.

The first version of the game, created by the developer PlayMagic, received scathing critic and user reviews when it launched in late 2020. The Steam page currently has Overwhelmingly Negative user reviews, as only 13% of them gave XIII Remake the thumbs up.

However, this new overhaul, developed by Tower Five over the course of more than a year, will deliver improvements such as refined art style, reworked heads up display (HUD), enhanced AI, revamped sound design, 60 FPS support on next-generation consoles like Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5, and online multiplayer (2-13 players).

DSO Gaming also quotes a statement from Stéphane Longeard, CEO at Microids, who said:

We are fully aware and terribly sorry that the initial launch of XIII Remake on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game did not reach players’ expected quality standards. A bit more than a year ago we took the decision to hire the studio Tower Five to finish the development of the game. Tower Five worked with us in the past, notably on the great port of Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders on Nintendo Switch. We really wanted to take the time to fix the game and offer owners of XIII Remake a free update paying the best possible tribute to the original game we all love. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will of course benefit from all the work done to improve the game as well as the multiplayer mode, which will mark the end of the game’s development. We can’t wait for players to put their hands on this improved version of the game and (re)discover the classic adventures of Agent XIII, as soon as it’s released after the Summer.

Are you looking forward to this updated version of the XIII Remake? Let us know below.