Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.2.1 Out Now; Adds New Skills and Some Missing Fish Species

Ubisoft released Assassin's Creed Valhalla update 1.2.1 on all platforms yesterday. The download size is between 5 and 14GB, depending on where you play.

Xbox Series X|S: ~16GB

Xbox One: ~12.8GB

PlayStation 5: ~5.5 GB

PlayStation 4: 5-8 GB (depending on region)

PC: ~14 GB

This Assassin's Creed Valhalla update lays the groundwork for the Wrath of the Druids expansion (originally due on April 29th but later delayed to a couple of weeks later), adds some new combat skills, and restores some of the missing fish species. Of course, there are also a lot of bug fixes and tweaks that you'll find detailed on the patch changelog.