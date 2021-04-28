Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.2.1 Out Now; Adds New Skills and Some Missing Fish Species
Ubisoft released Assassin's Creed Valhalla update 1.2.1 on all platforms yesterday. The download size is between 5 and 14GB, depending on where you play.
- Xbox Series X|S: ~16GB
- Xbox One: ~12.8GB
- PlayStation 5: ~5.5 GB
- PlayStation 4: 5-8 GB (depending on region)
- PC: ~14 GB
This Assassin's Creed Valhalla update lays the groundwork for the Wrath of the Druids expansion (originally due on April 29th but later delayed to a couple of weeks later), adds some new combat skills, and restores some of the missing fish species. Of course, there are also a lot of bug fixes and tweaks that you'll find detailed on the patch changelog.
NEW CONTENT
Added support for Wrath of the Druids, preparing the game for the expansion release on May 13. (a separate download is required on release day.)
New Skills
- Cold Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing successive regular melee attacks. This effect recharges after a few seconds.
- Eye of the North – Prevents flinching from hits while aiming with your bow. This effect recharges after a few seconds.
- Intense Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing your next off-hand parry or special attack. This effect recharges after a few seconds.
GAME IMPROVEMENTS
Miscellaneous
- Added an option to the gameplay menu to toggle the cinematic camera on/off during finisher moves.
- Addressed an issue preventing the duel with Dag from triggering after sleeping in A Brewing Storm.
- Started populating the game with missing fish species: halibut small, sturgeon small, flat fish big, and mackerel big. Check out our forum post for the exact locations.
- Allowed Bayek's and Altair’s outfit appearance to apply to other armor when using Transmog.
- Addressed an issue that prevented horse galloping sound from playing.
Balancing
- Extended the duration of the Battlecry ability.
- Tweaked Fearless Leaper to make it easier to jump from greater heights.
- Addressed an issue with the Spinning-Death and Vordr Bite perk that caused the Chance percentage to be higher than intended.
