The Witcher 3 New Mod Brings Challenging Stamina-Based Combat

A new The Witcher 3 gameplay mod that has been released recently promises to make combat more interesting and challenging with a few interesting tweaks.

The new mod created by Parhamlinker introduces stamina-based combat, in the vein of the Souls series. Sword attacks will now consume stamina, so players will not be able to mash their way to victory like in the base game.

The Witcher 3 Stamina Based Combat mod also introduces a lot of other tweaks to damage, skills, and more. You can find the full list of changes right below.

Skills Level Up' has been doubled per level (Not for New Game Plus).

- 'Vitality Level Up' has been increased from 30 , 25 to 50 per level.

- 'Heavy Attack' power has been increased.

- 'Combat Actions (attack, dodge, roll.)' use stamina like signs.

- 'Combat Actions' are disabled if Geralt runs out of stamina (Heavy Attacks & Roll require more stamina than Light Attacks & Dodge).

- 'Whirl' & 'Rend' stamina recovery time increased.

- 'Sprint Stamina' has been increased (for both Geralt & Roach).

- 'Critical Hit Chance & Damage' have been increased.

- 'Parry Stamina' has been decreased (for shielded npcs & fist fighters so they can't keep their guard up for longer time).

- 'Taunt' has been increased (for shielded npcs).

- 'Feline Armor (+ boots, gloves & pants), Weapons' Powers (swords & crossbow) & Prices' have been increased (only affects the max level for each).

!Attention: Items have different stats in New Game Plus.

The Witcher 3 Stamina Based Combat mod doesn't bring a huge gameplay overhaul, as the Redux Mod does, but those looking to enjoy most of the vanilla mechanics with an additional challenge will surely appreciate it. You can learn more about the mod and download it by heading over to Nexus Mods.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.