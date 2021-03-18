Wrath of the Druids Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Expansion Confirmed for April 29th

Ubisoft revealed today that the first expansion coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, titled Wrath of the Druids, will be released on April 29th on all platforms.

In Wrath of the Druids, available on 29th April, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings. The Wrath of the Druids expansion can be purchased as a standalone. Players can also access the expansion through the Season Pass, available now or as part of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions.

Starting today, though, Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can check out the Ostara Season in-game event.

Ostara Festival, the first update of Ostara Season, invites players to discover an in-game event active until 8th April in a dedicated area of Ravensthorpe. Various Easter-themed festivities will be available, including: Settlement decoration activity

Drinking, Archery, and Fighting mini-games

Three new character quests: Eivor can enjoy an Egg Hunt, the May-Queen celebration, and protect the settlement against night spirits

Three new skills: Fearless Leaper lets Eivor land a mastered falling attack atop enemies, while the Raven’s Loot and Loot Food skills increase Eivor’s efficiency when at range or fighting close-up

Exclusive rewards including settlement decorations and customisation items To experience the Ostara Festival, players must reach England and complete one of the first narrative arcs – either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire. The festival will then be triggered automatically when players visit the settlement. To access the May-Queen activity, players’ settlement must have reached Level 3.

There will be two future updates to the Ostara Season, one of which will add a new game mode building on the game's core combat mechanics, bringing a highly replayable combat experience. A Master arrives at the settlement, inspiring Eivor to train and perfect challenges to become a Master.

