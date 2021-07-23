Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC May Release in Early August – Rumor

The second Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC expansion, Siege of Paris, may release early next month, according to a new screenshot circulating online.

The screenshot, which has been shared online by CriptAssassINI, showcases a now-removed page on the Microsoft Store that confirmed an August 5th release date for the DLC expansion.

🏰 #AssassinsCreedValhalla's second DLC will be released on August 5th! 🙏 Thanks to our fan Lorenzo for sending us the pic!#AssassinsCreed #Valhalla #SiegeOfParis pic.twitter.com/CbMxOoHTWs — CriptAssassINI (@CriptAssassini) July 22, 2021

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC is scheduled for a Summer release, so an August 5th release date would fall in line with the release window announced by Ubisoft. Without an official announcement, however, we have to take this with a grain of salt.

The latest entry in the series by Ubisoft received its first DLC expansion, Wrath of the Druids, earlier this year. The expansion is definitely a worthy purchase for those who enjoyed the main game, as it features a brand new map, new activities, and a new quest that is on par with the best seen in the main game, as I highlighted in my review.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Wrath of the Druids is a more than worthy expansion to the latest entry in the series, featuring a new beautiful map to explore, an engaging story, charming characters, new abilities, and plenty of other new content in the form of new gear, abilities and cosmetics. The new mechanics don't fundamentally change how the game plays, so those who didn't like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to begin with will not change their mind with the expansion. Everyone else, however, will love every second of their time in Ireland as they did with their time in Norway and England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.