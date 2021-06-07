Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC Synopsis Discovered in the Game’s Files

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC's synopsis has been recently discovered in the game's files, providing some new information on the upcoming expansion.

As reported by well-known leaker J0nathan, the synopsis provides an overview of the expansion's story, which will apparently be set in 885, a few years after the events of the main campaign, which take place in 877.

To the South, the kingdom of Francia has unified under a single king for the first time in a hundred years. Charles the Fat, the great grandson of Charlemagne, now wages a slow war against the Norse in Francia. England could be next. Ravensthorpe must make new allies in Francia to avoid the threat of war. A visitor will arrive at Ravensthorpe's dock to launch the adventure.

J0nathan also revealed that there won't be any new information on the Hidden Ones in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris expansion, as one line of dialogue from Eivor suggests that they seem to be absent in Francia. Additionally, the DLC may release this November, although the date that has been discovered on the PlayStation Store could be a placeholder.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids is an excellent DLC expansion, featuring a new questline that is just as good as the best ones seen in the main campaign, so it will be interesting to see what the development team will come up with the much bigger Siege of Paris expansion.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Wrath of the Druids is a more than worthy expansion to the latest entry in the series, featuring a new beautiful map to explore, an engaging story, charming characters, new abilities, and plenty of other new content in the form of new gear, abilities and cosmetics. The new mechanics don't fundamentally change how the game plays, so those who didn't like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to begin with will not change their mind with the expansion. Everyone else, however, will love every second of their time in Ireland as they did with their time in Norway and England.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.