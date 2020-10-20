Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass, Post-Launch Plans Detailed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is going to receive two major story expansions as well as new seasonal content.

Today, Ubisoft revealed some new details on the game's Season Pass, which grants access to The Legend of Beowulf quest and two major story expansions - The Wraith of the Druids, which will bring players to Ireland, and the Siege of Paris, which will let players experience once of the most ambitious battles in Viking history.

The Legend of Beowulf quest : In this exclusive quest, players will uncover the monstrous truth behind the legend of Beowulf, available on the launch day of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Expansion 1 - Wrath of the Druids (Spring 2021): In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.

Expansion 2 - The Siege of Paris (Summer 2021) : In The Siege of Paris, players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking History with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan’s future.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is also going to receive new seasonal content every few months. The First Season will launch in December 2020 and will add a new settlement area, the Yule Festival, a new game mode called River Raids, and more. Season 2, which will begin in March 2021, will include a new game mode that builds on the game's new narrative content.

Season 1 will launch in December 2020 with the following content planned: A new settlement area, allowing players to continue to grow and evolve their settlement.

A traditional Viking Festival: the Yule Festival, for players to experience in their settlement.

A new game mode: the River Raids. Building on Valhalla’s core raiding mechanic the mode will deliver a dynamic, challenging and highly replayable raid experience.

The addition of the Ranks for Jomsviking: in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players can not only create their lieutenant to be part of their raiding crew, but also recruit some from their friends and the community. In Season 1, players will see an update to the Jomsviking feature which will allow their Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up – the higher will be the rank of the lieutenant, the more silver players will earn when recruited by other players.

Finally, as for each season, Season 1 will also come with new player skills and abilities, weapons and gear, and cosmetic items for the settlement, longship, horse and raven. Season 2 will launch in March 2021 with a new game mode that builds on Valhalla’s core combat experiences, a new Jomsviking update, festivals in the Settlement, new gear and cosmetic items, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches on November 10th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game will also be available on PlayStation 5 when the console launches on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in the rest of the world.