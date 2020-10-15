Assassin’s Creed Valhalla New Footage Showcases Ledeccestre, Stealth and Free Roam Gameplay and More

New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla footage has been shared online, showing more of the upcoming open-world game by Ubisoft.

The new video, shared online by ACVideos, showcases character customization as well as the city of Ledeccestre, which was among the most important Danish settlements of the Danelaw, although for only a short while, stealth and free roam gameplay and more.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC Specs Revealed, Deep Dive Trailer Shows Off Beautiful Visuals

Yesterday, Ubisoft provided a better look at some of the most important Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features with a new Deep Dive trailer. The European publisher also released the PC system requirements for different presets, resolution, and frame rate.

Recommended Configuration - High preset 1080p 60 FPS Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 1700 - 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 64 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support 2K Configuration - Very High preset 1440p 60 FPS Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 Ghz / i7 – 8700K – 3.7 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 S – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support 4K Configuration – Ultra High preset 2160p (4K) 30 FPS Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 3700X - 3.6 Ghz / i9 - 9700K – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 - 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches on November 10th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The PlayStation 5 version will be available alongside the console on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in the rest of the world.