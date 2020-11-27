Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gets High Praise from John Carpenter Himself

Assassin's Creed Valhalla had a great launch, between critic reviews and record sales. In the United Kingdom, the game even managed to beat a juggernaut like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in launch week sales, and later Ubisoft would proudly boast the new franchise sales record set by Assassin's Creed Valhalla, doubling the number of players registered on launch day compared to the previous installment (Assassin's Creed Odyssey).

Now, the open world action RPG appears to have another illustrious fan in the Master of Horror, John Carpenter (The Thing), who shared the following tweet earlier this week.

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA is a return to excellence in the franchise. Massive open world, beautifully designed, with great gameplay. Incredible game.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is just one of the games Carpenter has publicly expressed appreciation for. Others include Arkane's Prey, Destiny 2, F.E.A.R., and Dead Space.

Francesco rated the game 8.5/10 in our review. Here's an excerpt from the summary: