Fans have been asking for a Viking-themed Assassin’s Creed for a long time, and it seems that pent up demand has paid off handsomely for Ubisoft. According to the publisher, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was the franchise’s biggest launch ever, selling more copies in its first week than any previous AC title. The game is also Ubisoft’s biggest PC launch, regardless of franchise, of all time. This despite not launching on Steam. Valhalla producer Julien Laferrière had the following to say about the success…

We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support. Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams and it’s fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much. Launch is only the beginning and we have robust content plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come.

Ubisoft also released a few fun stats – players have already travelled over 4 million km in Valhalla’s open world, built 55 settlement buildings, played 3.5 million games of Orlog, and won 1.8 million drinking contests. Need to know more? Wccftech’s Francesco De Meo found Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to be a solid, if somewhat safe, step forward for the series in his full review…

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Beats Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in UK Launch Week Sales

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a definite step up for the series, thanks to the many tweaks made to the RPG mechanics that powered the previous two entries in the series, better storytelling, great atmosphere, and meaningful side-content. Even with the tweaks, however, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is still an Assassin's Creed game at heart, so those who are not into the Ubisoft open-world game design will hardly change their opinion. Everyone else will probably love every second of Eivor's adventure, especially if they are into Vikings and ancient Norse culture.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.