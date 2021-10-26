Assassin’s Creed Unity in 8K Running on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 With Ray Tracing Effects Shows Stunning Detail

An Assassin’s Creed Unity showcase has been released, showing off 2014’s title running in 8K resolution with Ray Tracing effects on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU.

Despite numerous graphical issues upon its release in 2014, Unity was ahead of its time, packing stunning visuals and sound alongside a great setting and characterization. Sales for the game resurged last year, and with most of the apparent bugs fixed, the game remains a must-play for fans of the series.

Last month, we already covered an impressive 8K showcase for the title, and today we wanted to share another video. Courtesy of YouTube channel “Digital Dreams”, this new showcase has 2014’s Assassin’s Creed installment running on an AMD Ryzen 9 3900x CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3090 graphics card @2100 Mhz. The showcase uses the channel’s own custom “Beyond all Limits Raytracing” ReShade preset in order to further improve the game’s Ambient Occlusion effects and Global Illumination. This preset is based on the popular Pascal “Marty McFly” Gilcher’s ReShade. In addition, Digital Dreams uses several mods to “fix” the level of detail within the game and has fog disabled. You can check out the graphical 8K showcase down below.

Assassin’s Creed Unity was released for PC and consoles back in 2014. The title is the successor to Black Flag and the first next-gen Assassin’s Creed installment to release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game also made its way to Stadia last year.