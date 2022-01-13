This Ray Traced Ultrarealistic GTA V Motorbike POV Showcase With Streetlights and Volumetrics Mod is Something Else

German Youtuber “Digital Dreams” has now released a brand-new showcase, this time showing off ultrarealistic POV motorbike gameplay within GTA V.

We’ve already covered plenty of graphical showcases from the YouTuber, but this new video just screamed to be shared. This new showcase shows GTA V running on an AMD Ryzen 9 3900x CPU @ 4,5Gh and ASUS TUF RTX 3090 GPU. As expected, the gameplay footage includes the creator’s own custom ReShade Ray Tracing preset alongside the QuantV time-cycle graphical overhaul mod, and Adnr Studio’s GTA V real-life pack – GTA 5Real, which offers a virtual remake of California within the game.

GTA Modders are Taking Take-Two to Court: “Our Enhancements are Fair Use”

Check out the impressive GTA V Motorbike POV Showcase down below:

So what do you think about this graphical showcase?

GTA V is available globally now for PC and consoles. The title was originally released eight years ago, and Rockstar is currently planning to release a next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series this March.