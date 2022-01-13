This Ray Traced Ultrarealistic GTA V Motorbike POV Showcase With Streetlights and Volumetrics Mod is Something Else
German Youtuber “Digital Dreams” has now released a brand-new showcase, this time showing off ultrarealistic POV motorbike gameplay within GTA V.
We’ve already covered plenty of graphical showcases from the YouTuber, but this new video just screamed to be shared. This new showcase shows GTA V running on an AMD Ryzen 9 3900x CPU @ 4,5Gh and ASUS TUF RTX 3090 GPU. As expected, the gameplay footage includes the creator’s own custom ReShade Ray Tracing preset alongside the QuantV time-cycle graphical overhaul mod, and Adnr Studio’s GTA V real-life pack – GTA 5Real, which offers a virtual remake of California within the game.
Check out the impressive GTA V Motorbike POV Showcase down below:
So what do you think about this graphical showcase?
GTA V is available globally now for PC and consoles. The title was originally released eight years ago, and Rockstar is currently planning to release a next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series this March.
Los Santos: a sprawling sun-soaked metropolis full of self-help gurus, starlets and fading celebrities, once the envy of the Western world, now struggling to stay afloat in an era of economic uncertainty and cheap reality TV.
Amidst the turmoil, three very different criminals plot their own chances of survival and success: Franklin, a street hustler looking for real opportunities and serious money; Michael, a professional ex-con whose retirement is a lot less rosy than he hoped it would be; and Trevor, a violent maniac driven by the chance of a cheap high and the next big score. Running out of options, the crew risks everything in a series of daring and dangerous heists that could set them up for life.
The biggest, most dynamic and most diverse open world ever created, Grand Theft Auto V blends storytelling and gameplay in new ways as players repeatedly jump in and out of the lives of the game’s three lead characters, playing all sides of the game’s interwoven story.
