The first benchmarks of NVIDIA's ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card have leaked out over at Videocardz. Featured in several 3DMark synthetic workloads, the GeForce RTX 3090 seems to be the best upgrade path for existing RTX 2080 Ti owners who are looking to get faster graphics performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out - Around 20% Faster Than The RTX 3080 and Up To 50% Faster Than The RTX 2080 Ti in 3DMark

According to the leaked benchmarks, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX is going to be an insanely fast card. The leak shows the tests within 3DMark Time Spy, Port Royal, and Firestrike benchmarks and a few overclocking numbers. As per the leak, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 easily tops 10,300 points in the Time Spy Extreme and 20,000 points in the Time Spy (Performance) benchmarks. This is up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 and up to 50% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti which makes up for impressive gen on gen performance increase.

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio 10 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card Review – 2nd Generation Tri-Frozr Cooling Put To The Test!

You can see the performance benchmarks of the GeForce RTX 3090 in the screenshots below (Image credits: Videocardz).











In addition to the standard benchmarks which were run at stock clocks, a member of Overclock.net forums who goes by Vmanuelgm, has got hands on the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming OC & proceeded to shunt mod it. With the mod, the user claims that the power consumption increased from 390W to 550W. The user also posted some benchmarks of the card with the increased power limit that could be seen below.









It looks like with the mod, the user gained a 7% performance increase but you also have to take into account the 41% increase in power consumption which is literally insane. It remains to be seen just how much of an overclock the card can manage within its 390W TGP. The GeForce RTX 3090 is an insane graphics card but those who can't afford the massive price could invest in an RTX 3080 or wait to see what the competition has to offer next month.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 3DMark Benchmark Comparison (Image Credits: @Harukaze5719):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20 GB, RTX 3070 16 GB, RTX 3060 8 GB Graphics Cards Confirmed By Gigabyte

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3090 features some insane specifications such as 82 SM units which results in a total of 10496 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card has a base clock of 1400 MHz and a boost clock of 1700 MHz with a TDP of 350W.

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.5 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 936 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 272 / 96 TBA Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 180W? 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 15th October 17th September 24th September

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Price & Availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 will be launching to consumers on the 24th of September, 2020. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $1499 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3090 will feature a price of $1499 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer.

There aren't any detailed performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the RTX 3090 is about as much as 50% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti which is very impressive for the full lineup stack. The GeForce RTX 3090 being the flagship is up to 50% faster than the NVIDIA Titan RTX which is just insane amounts of performance for this flagship BFGPU & is made for up to 8K resolution gaming.