Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in 8K Resolution With ReShade Ray Tracing Global Illumination is Absolutely Lovely

A graphical 8K showcase has been released for the recently-released PC version of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, complete with ReShade Ray Tracing effects.

The most recent entry in the Lego videogame series is one of the series’ best, and boasts some impressive scenery, especially on PC. Of course, the typical ‘Lego’ visual style has to appeal to you, but it’s by no means a bad-looking game. Unfortunately, the game currently doesn’t support Ray Tracing on any platform, which some consider being a bit of a bummer.

Luckily, as shown off by German Youtuber “Digital Dreams”, PC players are still able to further enhance the game’s visuals by using a custom ReShade shader that offers software-based Ray Tracing effects, including ray-traced global illumination. Granted, those interested will need quite the system to be able to run this properly, but the results are pretty impressive and give a new dimension to this galaxy far, far, far away. Check out the new 8K graphical showcase of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga running on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 down below:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available globally now for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Here’s what we wrote in our review of the game upon launch: