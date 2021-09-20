Assassin’s Creed Unity Looks Like a Current Generation Game With ReShade Ray Tracing in New 8K Video
Assassin's Creed Unity has been released quite a few years back, but the game can be made to look like a current-generation title with the right mods.
Beyond The Hype recently shared on their YouTube Channel a new 8K video showing the game running at max setting and with the Ray Tracing Realistic Reshade Mod. Needless to say, ReShade ray tracing further enhances the game's amazing art direction, making it look incredible.
CPU: Ryzen 9 3900x 4,5Ghz on all cores
Mboard: Asrock x570 Taichi
RAM: Corsair Vengeance 64Gb
GPU: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 EAGLE
SSD: Sabrent Rocket Q M.2
Assassin's Creed Unity launched back in 2014 on PC and consoles. The game is among the most controversial entries in the series, due to the many bugs that plagued the game at launch. Ubisoft fixed most of them since, making the game a great open-world game to play for those who miss classic Assassin's Creed gameplay.
Assassin’s Creed Unity is an action/adventure game set in the city of Paris during one of its darkest hours, the French Revolution. Take ownership of the story by customising Arno's equipement to make the experience unique to you, both visually and mechanically. In addition to an epic single-player experience, Assassin’s Creed Unity delivers the excitement of playing with up to three friends through online cooperative gameplay in specific missions. Throughout the game, take part in one of the most pivotal moments of French history in a compelling storyline and a breath-taking playground that brought you the city of lights of today.
