Recent ‘New’ Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok Leaks Debunked by Industry Analyst

Over the past few weeks, there have been several ‘new’ Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok leaks, but these have now been debunked.

As covered last week, Ubisoft’s new Assassin’s Creed installment is said to feature co-op, a reputation system, a new progression system and more. Furthermore, the rumor claims that the title, which will be announced next month, will be released this September.

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok to Be a Cross-Gen Title; Massive Map, Co-Op, Stealth, Combat, Parkour Detailed – Rumor

According to well-known industry analyst and insider, ZhugeEx, all of these recent ‘leaks’ have been incorrect and most of them are actually educated guesses based on Kotaku’s Assassin’s Creed Kingdom leak from last year. As a matter of fact, while most leaks have claimed that the game will be called Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok, this isn’t even the game’s title.

“For what it’s worth. All of the new AC leaks so far have been incorrect”, the analyst wrote on the ResetEra forums. “It’s not even called Ragnarok.”

“Sure. Some of the details are right. Like improved combat or whatever. But in general, they’re not that accurate.”

Later on in the thread, he mentioned Kotaku’s Assassin’s Creed Kingdom leak from April last year. “Kotaku learned from two independent sources familiar with the game that 2020's Assassin’s Creed, code-named Kingdom, does indeed star Vikings”, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier wrote. “We don’t know much else about the game, but after the phenomenal Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, we’re stoked to see what’s coming.”

As covered yesterday, the next Assassin's Creed will likely be a cross-gen title for the current-gen consoles the upcoming PS5/Xbox Series X.

