Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok To Be Unveiled In February; Maps, Gameplay Mechanics Detailed – Rumor

The next entry in the Assassin's Creed series has yet to be unveiled, but it's been known for some time that it is being developed under the Assassin's Creed Kingdom codename. According to rumors circulating online, the actual name of the game will be Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, and some new rumored details emerged recently.

According to this anonymous leaker, Assassin's Creed Ragnarok is set to release late next year on both old generation and new generation consoles, with a reveal set for February. As previously rumored, it will feature a Viking setting and it will feature both Scandinavia and a big part of England. Mythological locations, like Asgard and Jotunheim, will also be explorable.

The game was codenamed kingdom but now is called Assassin's Creed Ragnarok. Release fall 2020 on both old and new gen. Reveal during the playstation event on feb. Viking setting, c. 800 BC. Map includes Scandinavia and a big part of England, including London and Plimouth. Choice between a woman and a man, but there's no impact on the story, that is the same. Protagonist, woman or male, is called Jora, and become an Assassin during the game. Brotherhood system is back, with recruitable npcs. You can still use a boat to travel on sea, but there's less naval combat than black flag or Odyssey imo. Story-wise, the game is focused on a revenge quest, with a big part of first civilization story.

Some gameplay mechanics from past entries, like the Brotherhood system, will make a comeback in Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, alongside the RPG mechanics that have been introduced in Origins and Odyssey.

Realms like asgard or Jottuneim can be visited in the game, mythical beigs such as Odin or Loki play a big part in the story, as well as the Ygdrassil. Game has a present day part but, as much as Origins or Odyssey. It will conclude the present day storyline. gameplay is the same as odyssey, with improved mechanics and further rpg elements

While this rumor somewhat lines up with what has been heard earlier this year, we have to take everything with a grain of salt, until an official confirmation comes in.

Assassin's Creed Ragnarok has yet to be revealed in full. We will keep you updated on the next entry in the series as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.