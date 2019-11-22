Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok Map To Include Ireland, Single Playable Character And More – Rumor

Another rumor regarding the yet to be announced Assassin's Creed Ragnarok surfaced online, providing some additional details on the story.

The source of this rumor is an alleged developer of the game, who revealed that Assassin's Creed Ragnarok will be set in the early 1000s, and one of the big themes of the game will be the conversion of the Norse population to Christianity.

Apparently, Assassin's Creed Ragnarok will see a return to the single playable character setup of the older entries in the series, and the map will include not only parts of Scandinavia and England but also parts of Ireland.

Game is set In the early 1000's.

You play as a Danish Viking. You can only play as a man this time round. There is no female protagonist in this title.

Game map is Denmark, southern Sweden and Norway and parts of Ireland and England.

Main poitical scene is in the Saxon Kingdoms. Dev said it is interesting.

Some details on the Assassin's Creed Ragnarok quests have also been revealed.

Dev claimed thus far Ireland and Norway are his favourite regions to explore. The quests there are interesting. One in Ireland has you searching for missing children down a well and it evolves into a Celtic folklore mystery quest. Another has the protagonist climbing a mountain in Norway and he sees apparitions of Odin (isu?)..

Darby is one of the main writers and has a love of Irish history so he squeezed many notable Viking age folks from the Irish theatre of Norse campaigns in. Of note the Irish High King Brian Boru plays a major role and despite his dislike of the Norse he becomes fond of the protagonist, serving a father like role. Team love him and call him ''Brian Bro-ruma''.

While there is no way to know if the source is reliable, the details on the writers sound way too specific to be random internet rumors, so there may be some truth in what has been revealed today. Still, until the game is announced, we have to take everything with a grain of salt.

Assassin's Creed Ragnarok is in development for PC and consoles. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.