Assassin’s Creed Kingdom Possibly Being Revealed Later Today; New Novel Hints at a Release Alongside PS5 and Xbox Series X

The next Assassin’s Creed game, codenamed ‘Kingdom’, is allegedly being revealed later today.

Since last year, there have been numerous rumors about Ubisoft’s next AC installment, including ‘leaks’ that claimed that the game would be called Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok. While most of these rumors have since been debunked, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier claimed to have received information that the title will be Viking-themed.

Ubisoft has yet to officially reveal its next Assassin’s Creed game, but this announcement might be closer than you think. In fact, the game might very well be announced later today. Last week, well-known industry insider Shinobi was asked when the game will be announced, after which he replied with “soon”.

In a thread about Xbox and the rumored reveal event, the insider confirmed that he knows about an Xbox, Assassin’s Creed Vikings, Sony reveal that is supposed to take place later today, hinting at a reveal of the next Assassin’s Creed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In a similar fashion as this generation, most of the upcoming third-party games will be cross-gen titles, and as hinted at by Jason Schreier, this will also apply to Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed title.

When is this title supposed to be released? Well, if a new listing from Amazon France is to be believed, there’s a new Assassin’s Creed novel releasing on November 17. Interestingly, the keywords attached for this novel are, among others, “Ragnarok”, “Valhalla” and “Viking”.

As noted by French Youtuber j0nathan, an official novel has was also released for both Origins and Odyssey 1 month after the release of each game. With this in mind, we might very well see Assassin's Creed 'Kingdoms' release around October of this year.

Amazon a listé un roman "Assassin's Creed" tiré du prochain jeu pour une sortie le 17/11 en Allemagne. Après quelques recherches, j'ai découvert qu'il ne s'agissait pas d'un fake. Le livre est en effet listé sur plusieurs boutiques allemandes et...regardez les mots clés 👀 pic.twitter.com/lxnDmtieNQ — j0nathan⚡ (@xj0nathan) April 28, 2020

For now, take the information about with a grain of salt. We’ll update as soon as we learn more about Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed.