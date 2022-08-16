Menu
Assassin’s Creed Infinity Japan Setting Will See Players Play as a Ninja; “Very Cool” Setting to Be Revealed Next Month – Rumor

Francesco De Meo
Aug 16, 2022
Assassin’s Creed Infinity

Assassin’s Creed Infinity will feature a highly-requested Japanese setting as well as a very cool one that hasn't been requested much which will be revealed soon.

Speaking during the latest episode of Game Mess Mornings, Jeff Grubb commented on the next entry in the Ubisoft series, confirming that the Project Red mentioned by Tom Henderson a few days ago is indeed the internal name of the Japanese portion of the game. During this segment, players will play as a Ninja to differentiate it from Ghost of Tsushima. This is definitely an interesting statement, considering the main character from the Sucker Punch developed open-world game is a samurai who is forced to become a ninja-like assassin.

According to Jeff Grubb, we will also learn more about another Assassin’s Creed Infinity setting very soon. Apparently, this cool setting hasn't been requested by fans as much as Japan, and it will be revealed next month. In September, Ubisoft will hold its general presentation as well as another fully focused on the next entry in their open-world series.

You can find the relevant part where Jeff Grubb talks about Assassin’s Creed Infinity by going here at around the 1:07:00 mark.

Not much is currently known about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, other than the fact that it is indeed in the works. According to Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet, the game will expand the brand's reach while staying true to the series' legacy:

[We’re] committed to staying true to the DNA of [Assassin’s Creed], meaning that we come with high quality narrative experiences. Regarding the project codename Infinity, we have exciting plans for the future that have the potential to significantly expand both the brand’s reach and the recurring profile while holding true to Assassin’s Creeds’ legacy of rich narrative experiences.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is in development for yet-to-be-confirmed platforms. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

