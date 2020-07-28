Alleged Battery Capacity Details of Apple’s ARM-Based 2020 12-inch MacBook Leak Out

There has been plenty of talk about Apple resurrecting the 12-inch MacBook and incorporating it with its own custom chip for a release in late 2020. Apparently, that release might happen sooner than later because regulatory filings have revealed the battery capacity of an unnamed portable Mac. However, one tipster believes this battery is for the ARM-based 12-inch MacBook so let us talk about this in more detail.

ARM-Based 12-inch MacBook Could Feature the Same Battery as the Current-Generation MacBook Air

The rated capacity value mentioned is 4380mAh, meaning that the upcoming ARM-based 2020 12-inch MacBook is expected to feature a 49.9WHr cell. The interesting thing about this little detail is that the aforementioned capacity is the same one found in the current-generation MacBook Air, so it’s not confirmed if this is going to be for an updated MacBook Air or the ARM-based 12-inch MacBook.

Apple’s First iMac Featuring the Company’s ARM-Based Chip Rumored to Arrive in Q1, 2021

However, a different tipster mentioned that the MacBook Air was going to be discontinued and that people are going to love its replacement. Not surprisingly, he didn’t mention the name of the replacement, but looking at how things are progressing, it’s most likely the upcoming ARM-based 12-inch MacBook. One reason why this notebook might become a favorite amongst customers is that it’s rumored to start from just $799 and it’s reported to be a powerhouse thanks to the 12-core custom A-series chip.

This is for Apple Silicon MacBook(2020) https://t.co/01sKK2iDba — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 28, 2020

We say powerhouse because the 8-core A12Z Bionic running in the Mac mini obtained very high single-core and multi-core scores when running the benchmarking application natively. Now, imagine the kind of performance we’ll expect from a 12-core chip that’s also going to be energy-efficient thanks to the 5nm node?

Of course, do not think that a bunch of rumors flying around in consistency means that an ARM-based 2020 12-inch MacBook will materialize in the near future. For now, treat this information with a pinch of salt and we’ll see if Apple truly plans on introducing this notebook in Q4, 2020.

News Source: Twitter (Komiya)