Ark 2 Announced With a New Trailer at The Game Awards

By
Submit
Ark 2

Ark: Survival Evolved, the multiplayer survival game developed by Studio Wildcard, is getting a sequel.

The second entry in the series, simply called Ark 2, has been announced with a new trailer showed during this year's edition of The Game Awards. The trailer doesn't show much of the game, sadly, but it does confirm that Vin Diesel will play a character named Santiago.

ATLAS Devs Explain Improved Tech for their Huge MMO, Say This Could Have Anything You’d Ever Want from a Survival Game

 

While the announcement trailer did not show much of the game, we won't have to wait much longer to learn more about Ark 2, as an expanded look at the game is coming later today, as confirmed by the series' official Twitter profile.

Ark 2 is currently in development for yet to be confirmed platforms. We will let you know about the game and its release date as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Submit

Related