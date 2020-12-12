ARK: The Animated Series to Feature Voice Cast Full of Hollywood Stars
Studio Wildcard shared a double announcement at The Game Awards 2020, beginning with an ARK game sequel (apparently a PC and Xbox Series exclusive, at least for now) and following up on that with ARK: The Animated Series. An extended version of the teaser trailer was then released yesterday and you can find it below.
The show is being produced by Lex + Otis, with director Jay Oliva from Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (who is also credited for other work in many big live-action movies) executive producing and co-running it alongside Studio Wildcard's Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak. Vin Diesel himself, featured in ARK II as well, has joined Studio Wildcard as President of Creative Convergence and will act as executive producer of both ARK II and the upcoming animated show.
Here's the brief overview of ARK: The Animated Series, which is targeting a 2022 release alongside the game.
ARK: The Animated Series chronicles the story of a mysterious primeval land populated by dinosaurs and other extinct creatures, where people from throughout human history have been resurrected. When 21st century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker awakes on the ARK after tragedy, she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords -- all while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world.
To say that the voice cast of ARK: The Animated Series is full of stars would be a significant understatement. Here are the names involved and the characters they're set to play:
- Gerard Butler plays General Gaius Marcellus Nerva, a brutal ancient Roman despot.
- Devery Jacobs plays Alasie, a peppy 17th-century Inuit teenager, now finding her place on the ARK.
- Cissy Jones plays The Gladiatrix, a formidable commander in Nerva's army.
- Madeleine Madden plays 21st-century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker, newly awoken on the ARK.
- Deborah Mailman plays Deborah Walker, a 21st-century Aboriginal Australian activist, and mother to Helena Walker.
- Zahn McClarnon plays Thunder Comes Charging, a 19th century Lakota warrior who leads a thriving community on the ARK.
- Malcolm McDowell plays Senator Lucius Cassius Virilis, a manipulative aristocrat during the reign of Caesar Augustus.
- Juliet Mills plays Chava, a wise healer and village council member.
- Elliot Page plays Victoria Walker, an idealistic humanitarian aid worker, and wife of Helena Walker.
- Ragga Ragnars plays Queen Sigrid, a bellicose 10th century Viking warlord.
- David Tennant plays Sir Edmund Rockwell, an egocentric 19th-century scientist harboring dark ambitions.
- Alan Tudyk plays The Captain, a crusty buccaneer who profitably sails the dangerous waters around the ARK.
- Karl Urban plays Bob, a recent square-jawed ARK arrival.
- Jeffrey Wright plays Henry Townsend, an 18th-century American watchmaker and Patriot spy.
- Michelle Yeoh plays Meiyin Li, a 3rd-century Chinese rebel leader, known on the ARK by her reputation as the formidable “Beast Queen.”
- Ron Yuan plays Han Li, a 3rd-century Chinese rebel leader and brother to Meiyin.
- With Russell Crowe playing Kor the Prophet, an eccentric ‘dino-whisperer’ hailing from a time before recorded history.
- And Vin Diesel playing 24th-century‘ Mek’-pilot, gearhead, & freedom-fighter Santiago.