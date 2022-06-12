Ark II Starring Vin Diesel is a 2023 Console Launch Exclusive
During Microsoft's 2022 Xbox Showcase, Ark II was revealed as a console launch exclusive.
The sequel, starring Vin Diesel, will be arriving next year on Xbox and PC on a yet-to-be-announced date. As expected, the dinosaur title will also be on Game Pass on launch day. You can check out the game's announcement trailer (featuring Vin Diesel) down below.
"Survive the past. Tame the future", the description that comes with the game's announcement trailer reads. "Suddenly awakened on a primal world filled with dinosaurs and humans struggling for dominance, you must team-up with legendary heroes to confront powerful dark forces. Saddle up, and join the definitive next-gen survival experience with ARK 2!"
Ark II was officially announced back in 2020. Upon the game's announcement, it was also revealed that Vin Diesel joined the Studio Wildcard production team as the President of Creative Convergence.
ARK II thrusts players into a brutal new world of primitive survival against both beast and man, facing down the ever-present threats of hyper-realistic intelligent dinosaurs, aggressive alien fauna, and the exotic environments of an unearthly planet. Survivors will continue ARK's dramatic eons-spanning story of humankind's evolution, in this next-generation sandbox survival experience!
