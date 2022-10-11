Ark 2 to Remain on Xbox Game Pass For Three Years, According to Leaked Agreement

Ark 2 will remain on Xbox Game Pass for three years, according to a leaked document detailing the agreement between Snail Games, developer Studio Wildcard and Microsoft.

The document, which has been discovered by YouTuber GP, confirms that the next entry in the series by Studio Wildcard will be available for three years after the game launches next year. The document also confirms that the original Ark: Survival Evolved will be available on Xbox Game Pass in perpetuity following the amendment of the original agreement, which extended the same three years period that has been agreed upon for its sequel, so there's the chance that the same may happen with Ark 2 down the line.

The Company also has a long-term title license agreement (“Game Pass”) with Microsoft for a period of three years. The Company recognizes deferred revenue and amortizes this revenue according to the terms of the relevant agreement. The agreement was initially made between the parties in November 2018 and valid through December 31, 2021. The agreement was subsequently amended in June 2020 to extend the ARK 1 game pass perpetually effective January 1, 2022 and to put ARK 2 on Game Pass for three years upon release.

Not much is currently known about Ark 2. The sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved was officially revealed during The Game Awards 2021 with a trailer that confirmed that Vin Diesel will play a character named Santiago.

Ark 2 launches sometime in 2023 on yet-to-be-confirmed platforms. We will let you know more about the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.