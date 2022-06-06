Apple’s Online Store Goes Down Hours Before WWDC 2022 Event – New MacBook Air Incoming?

Apple will host its WWDC 2022 event in a matter of hours and we are expecting the company to announce a plethora of software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and more. While preparations are underway, Apple's Online Store is down ahead of the WWDC 2022 event. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Online Store Goes Down Ahead of WWDC 2022 Event

Apple's WWDC 2022 event will begin at 10:00 AM PDT and it will be live-streamed on YouTube and Apple's website. If you are unfamiliar, check out how to watch the event live on any device. Also, check out the WWDC 2022 event start time in your local time zone.

We are expecting Apple to announce new software updates today and it is likely that Apple will launch new Macs at the event, possibly the redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip. Apple has not released new hardware at its WWDC event for years. However, the fact that Apple's online store is down is one clue that the company might have something in store for us.

The new MacBook Air model will potentially feature a MacBook Pro-like design with a notch. Analyst Mark Gurman claimed recently that the new machine will not come in a wide range of color options. There is also a possibility that the MacBook Air will be powered by Apple's new M2 chip. We will be covering the event extensively, so be sure to stick around.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple's online store being down is a clue that new hardware is coming later today? Share your expectations with us in the comments.