Wondering what ships with the iPad 8? Let's have a quick look at the retail package contents which is surprisingly a big jump from the previous model.

iPad 8 Official Retail Package Contents: Ships with a Brand New 20W USB-C Charger + USB-C to Lightning Cable

Apple didn't change anything with the iPad 8 and announced all internal upgrades, which includes the powerful A12 Bionic chip. This is the first time an entry-level iPad is being shipped with the Neural Engine and with that come some other benefits too, especially in the GPU performance department.

If you are planning to get yourself the shiny new iPad 8 and wondering what the retail package contents are going to be like, then here's what you'll get, straight from Apple's very own website:

iPad

USB-C to Lightning cable

20W USB-C Power Adapter

Apart from the retail box and the usual manuals, you get the iPad 8 itself, USB-C to Lightning cable and a brand new 20W USB-C power adapter. This is actually quite interesting as Apple is going to ship the entry-level iPad with 'pro accessories' for the very first time. What's even more interesting is this: the company has taken a stand against electronic waste and yet we are seeing that they have upgraded the accessories that ship with the base model iPad lineup. We are not complaining or anything, just pointing it out.

The inclusion of a USB-C to Lightning cable and a 20W USB-C power adapter makes a lot of sense here. With the inclusion of the A12 Bionic chip, the iPad 8 benefits from fast charging speeds via USB-C to Lightning. If you are running late and want to grab a quick charge, the new power combo will make sure you get enough juice to drive you around for the majority of the day.

