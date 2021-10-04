Apple Will Not Launch OLED iPad Air Next Year, 11-inch iPad Pro to Gain mini-LED

The iPad Air 4 launched last year with an all-new design and Face ID in the Power button. However, the tablet featured an LCD panel and it seems the company will continue using the technology in 2022. Using an OLED panel would raise concerns of quality and cost for Apple and hence, we can forgo our expectations of an OLED iPad Air next year.

Apple Will Stick to LCD Technology on the iPad Air Instead of OLED While 11-Inch iPad Pro Will Gain mini-LED Displays Next Year

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states in the investor notes that Apple will stick to LCD technology instead of OLED for the iPad Air next year due to the cost and quality concerns (via MacRumors). Kuo previously reported back in March that Apple had planned an iPad AIr with OLED display for next year. Now the analyst has revised his predictions saying that Apple has canceled its plans due to the cost and performance not co-existing with the company's standards.

Apart from Apple's plans to ditch OLED on the iPad Air, Ming-Chi Kuo stood adamant on the 11-inch iPad Pro gaining mini-LED display next year. He stated that the mini-LED display would be the "focus of the iPad line in 2022." At this point in time, only the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a mini-LED display while both models feature an M1 chip.

Kuo also put forth his reason for the iPad Air not getting the OLED panel suggesting that it would pose a hit on the sales of the 11-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display. Apple is always planning to launch new technologies and it seems the company will come up with a solution for its iPad lineup. While Apple's iPad Pro lineup offers the best performance out of the bunch, it would be long before Apple houses the standard iPads with its M-series chips.

