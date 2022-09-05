Apple Will Announce New AirPods Pro 2 This Week at “Far Out” Event

Apple is gearing up to launch a wide range of products at its "Far Out" event including the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. We are also hearing that the company might also be planning to introduce the new AirPods Pro 2. The second-generation of AirPods Pro would pack a boatload of forward-facing additions along with enhanced audio quality. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Planning to Launch New AirPods Pro 2 at Its "Far Out" Event Alongside iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8

Mark Gurman shares his insights in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, suggesting that Apple will announce the AirPods Pro 2 at its iPhone 14 event. However, the analyst did not share details on the pricing or when the wearable would be available to users. He states that: "I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I'm told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling."

The AirPods Pro 2 is rumored to feature an upgraded H2 chip for enhanced audio quality. It will also improve the battery life of the earbuds. Furthermore, a new charging case is also rumored which will pack support for Find My. Other features include better in-ear detection, fitness tracking capabilities, support for connecting to multiple Apple products simultaneously and much more.

In terms of design, it was previously reported that the AirPods Pro 2 would ditch the stem and adopt a more compact design. However, latest reports have suggested that Apple would carry the same design forward with new features and improvements. Nonetheless, the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 are more than a welcome addition considering the number of changes it will bring to the table.

Other than the second-generation AirPods, Apple will also announce four models of the iPhone 14 and three models of the Apple Watch Series 8. Take note that the final word rests with Apple, so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further updates are available.

